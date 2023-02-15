Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after buying an additional 1,366,650 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after buying an additional 761,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

