PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 746.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,806 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 617.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.5% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,581,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,126,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $242.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.48.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

