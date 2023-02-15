Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $3.53. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 141,086 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $245.87 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of -0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

About Performant Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.