PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.30.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

