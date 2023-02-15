PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.05 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.30.

NYSE PKI opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $184.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,254,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 286,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in PerkinElmer by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

