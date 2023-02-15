Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Down 45.8% in January

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Permanent TSB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ILPMF remained flat at $2.26 on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.