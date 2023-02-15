Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Pershing Square Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.
Pershing Square Company Profile
