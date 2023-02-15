Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Pershing Square Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

