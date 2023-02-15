Peter Cook Purchases 140,000 Shares of Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) Stock

Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST – Get Rating) insider Peter Cook bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,722.22).

Castile Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Castile Resources

Castile Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration and project development activities in Australia. The company focuses on exploring for copper-gold and other base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Rover and Warumpi projects that are located in the Northern Territory. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

