Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$332,394.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,146,171.69. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$332,394.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,146,171.69. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total transaction of C$303,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,206,403.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,285 shares of company stock worth $3,367,083.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$12.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.86. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$9.61 and a twelve month high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.