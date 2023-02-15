PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Update

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 903,900 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 47,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.57. PFSweb has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.20.

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $10,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,588,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

