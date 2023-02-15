PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Update

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 903,900 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
PFSweb Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 47,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.57. PFSweb has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.20.
Insider Activity at PFSweb
In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $10,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,588,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PFSweb
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
PFSweb Company Profile
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PFSweb (PFSW)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.