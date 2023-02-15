Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Asit Parikh Purchases 5,000 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asit Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 607,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $87,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

