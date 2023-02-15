Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Philip Morris International worth $282,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 333.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,590,000 after purchasing an additional 354,212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.08.

NYSE PM opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

