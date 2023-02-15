PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.98

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.33. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 315,751 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

