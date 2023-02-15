PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 29.9% in January

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PMX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 73,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $11.23.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 37,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

