PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 29.9% in January

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of PMX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 73,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $11.23.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
