Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

PHT opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $175,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

