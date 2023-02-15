Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $220.67 and last traded at $222.82. 1,906,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,776,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.
Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average of $237.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
