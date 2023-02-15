Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $220.67 and last traded at $222.82. 1,906,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,776,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average of $237.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

