Piper Sandler Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $51.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $43.41. 396,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,151. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after acquiring an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,708,000 after buying an additional 918,694 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

