Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Planet 13 Stock Performance

Shares of PLNHF remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,308. Planet 13 has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Planet 13 in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $0.95 target price on the stock.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services, and operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

