PointState Capital LP Buys 34,009 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 875,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.7% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $68,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $81,651,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 685.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 949,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,668,000 after buying an additional 828,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

