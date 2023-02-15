PointState Capital LP Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PointState Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 674,252 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.4% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $56,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.