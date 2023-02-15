PointState Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,436 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.88% of Pampa Energía worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PAM. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Pampa Energía Profile

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.