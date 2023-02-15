PointState Capital LP Invests $2.31 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 83,778 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

RUN stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $36,051.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,363 shares in the company, valued at $42,654,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,251. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

