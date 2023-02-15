PointState Capital LP Invests $23.91 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,460,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,912,000. Vertiv accounts for about 0.6% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertiv by 74.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after buying an additional 8,208,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,828,000 after purchasing an additional 234,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is -16.66%.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

