PointState Capital LP Invests $8.40 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.96 and a 200-day moving average of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

