Polygon (MATIC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $569.38 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Polygon has a market cap of $11.51 billion and approximately $569.38 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polygon has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00005466 BTC on exchanges.
About Polygon
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
