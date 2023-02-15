Populous (PPT) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Populous (PPT) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Populous has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $235,191.42 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00428583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.17 or 0.28390086 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

