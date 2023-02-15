Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 32.1% in January

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBTS remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Tuesday. 10,522,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,686,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

