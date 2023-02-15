Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Update

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 3,705,283 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,458,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,322,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,244,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 273,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,855,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,261. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

