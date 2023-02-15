Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Short Interest Update

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $401.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.87. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez acquired 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 381,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,771. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 11,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at $54,476,037. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 381,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,771. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 305,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Precigen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 107.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 439,368 shares in the last quarter.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

