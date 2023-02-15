Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Down 3.2%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 2,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Princeton Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.
Princeton Capital Company Profile
Princeton Capital Corp, a business development company, invests in small and lower middle-market companies located in the United States. The fund focuses on companies with enterprise value $1 – $5 million, EBITDA ranging from $3 – $20 million. It targets companies operating in the fields of broad range of sectors.
