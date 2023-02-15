Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 151,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Priority Technology

In related news, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,198,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,459,086.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,198,391 shares in the company, valued at $189,459,086.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $32,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,554,841 shares in the company, valued at $8,520,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,561 shares of company stock worth $173,855. 76.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Price Performance

About Priority Technology

NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 8,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

