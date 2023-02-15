Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.74. The stock had a trading volume of 98,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.