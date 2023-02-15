Probity Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

EFA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,925,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $77.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

