Probity Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. 30,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,144. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

