Probity Advisors Inc. Has $536,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,516,229 shares of company stock worth $1,117,483,526. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.05. 565,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,231. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

