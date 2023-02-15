Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.81. The stock had a trading volume of 94,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

