Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.34. 442,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,832. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

