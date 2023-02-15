Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CFR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average is $137.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

