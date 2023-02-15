Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Holdings Increased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Progyny worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $33.31. 347,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Progyny

A number of analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $543,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,472. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

