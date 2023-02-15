Prometeus (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $214,564.55

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Prometeus has a market cap of $96.35 million and $214,564.55 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00022005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

