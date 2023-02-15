Proton (XPR) Price Down 20.1% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $23.37 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00427344 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,438.75 or 0.28308022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,023,721,670 coins and its circulating supply is 14,011,207,583 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

