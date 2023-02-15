Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Sold by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Provention Bio news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. 450,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

