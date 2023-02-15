Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.47. 285,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,134,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Specifically, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $260,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $827.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

