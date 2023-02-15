Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,328 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.