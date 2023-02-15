PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Price Performance

PAEKY stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

