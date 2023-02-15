PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Price Performance

PAEKY stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.