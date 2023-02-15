PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 9,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,964. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the provision of mining, transportation, agriculture, and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

