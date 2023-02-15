Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €72.00 ($77.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.12) to €71.00 ($76.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($65.59) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($80.65) to €82.00 ($88.17) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Publicis Groupe Trading Up 1.8 %

PUBGY opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

