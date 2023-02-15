Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $17.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

MPC opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

