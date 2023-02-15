Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Lowered by Analyst

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.34. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Redwood Trust news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently -63.45%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

