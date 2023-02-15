Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Issued By Northland Capmk

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for PHX Minerals in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 24.51%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.61. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

